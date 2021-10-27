MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.