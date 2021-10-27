Moab Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. William Penn Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moab Capital Partners LLC owned 0.70% of William Penn Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeannine Cimino purchased 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,174.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,595 shares of company stock worth $93,105 in the last 90 days.

WMPN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. William Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on William Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

