Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report sales of $6.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.64 billion. Moderna posted sales of $157.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,756.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $20.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $33.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.75. 120,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,417,021. Moderna has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.50.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,911,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,029,225. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

