Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $19.19. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 218 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on MOLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molecular Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.