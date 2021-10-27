Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,255 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 809,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,385,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60.
MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.
In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
