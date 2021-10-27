Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,255 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 809,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,385,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

