Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

