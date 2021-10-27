Morgan Stanley Invests $700.89 Million in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,567,668 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIDI. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE DIDI opened at 8.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 8.27. DiDi Global Inc. has a one year low of 7.16 and a one year high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

