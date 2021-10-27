Mork Capital Management LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 27.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $159,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSI Technology stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. 108,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

