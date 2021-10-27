MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSM opened at $81.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.