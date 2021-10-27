M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,549 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

FRT stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

