M&T Bank Corp Has $797,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 923,658 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 125,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 591,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

