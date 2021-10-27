M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 255,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 27,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.3% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

