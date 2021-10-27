M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after acquiring an additional 169,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,418 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.80. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.59 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

