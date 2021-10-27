M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Loews by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,470,000 after buying an additional 109,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

