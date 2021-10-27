M&T Bank Corp Sells 547 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of AIN opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

