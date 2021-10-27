M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTB. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $155.38 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

