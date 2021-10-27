M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTB. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.79.
Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $155.38 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
Featured Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.