Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,890 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,271,000 after acquiring an additional 74,579 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mueller Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

