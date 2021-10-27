Murray B. Low Sells 1,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TRUP stock opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.64 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.49.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.