Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,584. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 17,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myovant Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Myovant Sciences worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.