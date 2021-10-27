Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.
Shares of MYOV traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,584. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.90.
In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 17,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
