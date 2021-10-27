Name Change Token (NCT) Price Hits $0.0608 on Exchanges

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $75,512.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00053893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00213770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00103905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 51,935,138 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.