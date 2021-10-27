Namecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,991.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002934 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $25.31 million and $15,991.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,546.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.08 or 0.00942988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00265606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00210674 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00032654 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

