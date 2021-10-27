Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.50

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 132475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$111.17 million and a PE ratio of -34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

