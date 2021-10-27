Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.91

Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.91 and traded as low as $61.50. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 1,969 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $254.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.