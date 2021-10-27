National Bank Financial Weighs in on TMX Group Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TMX Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.99 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on X. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$154.29.

Shares of X stock opened at C$134.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$137.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.18. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

