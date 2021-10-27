National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.96. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NFG stock opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

