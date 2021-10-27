National Instruments (NATI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect National Instruments to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.310-$0.450 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 253.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.