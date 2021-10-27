NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NWG. Barclays increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 233.40 ($3.05) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The firm has a market cap of £26.71 billion and a PE ratio of 15.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 217.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.98.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

