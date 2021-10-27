Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.37. 73,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Navient has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

