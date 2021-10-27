NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.39

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON NBMI opened at GBX 89.72 ($1.17) on Wednesday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.40 ($1.19). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.10.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.