Nervos Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $42.43 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $561.57 million and approximately $42.43 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.34 or 0.06808339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.72 or 0.00314380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.30 or 0.00951888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00083337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.72 or 0.00447138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00269042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00231840 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,213,761,632 coins and its circulating supply is 28,357,232,422 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

