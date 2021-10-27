Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $666.76.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $668.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,351. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $676.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.35. The company has a market cap of $295.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,977 shares of company stock worth $77,862,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

