Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 2,019 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $16,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 130,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 389.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 69,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 882.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AN opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $2,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,253,824 shares of company stock valued at $155,440,904. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

