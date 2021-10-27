Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MACAU. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of MACAU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

