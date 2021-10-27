Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 88.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,267 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

