Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.24% of CTO Realty Growth worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Shares of CTO opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.