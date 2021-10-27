Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after buying an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after buying an additional 822,971 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 832,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,114,000 after buying an additional 806,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 394.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,923,000 after buying an additional 755,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XRAY. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.