Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of BP by 7.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 9.1% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. Analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

