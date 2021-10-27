Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 677 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 645.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $164.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $165.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.