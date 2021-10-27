New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 336,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,504,709 shares.The stock last traded at $12.32 and had previously closed at $13.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

