Newmont (NEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. Newmont has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

