Newmont (NEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. Newmont has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.23.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.
In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
