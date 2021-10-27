Newscrypto Market Capitalization Reaches $136.47 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $136.47 million and $11.69 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00071139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,783.82 or 1.00046517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.79 or 0.06764848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

