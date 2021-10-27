Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,245.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($16.27) and last traded at GBX 1,235 ($16.14), with a volume of 22534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,205 ($15.74).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,070.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 941.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -253.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s payout ratio is -1.43%.

In related news, insider Tim Dyson sold 77,997 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total value of £885,265.95 ($1,156,605.63).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

