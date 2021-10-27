Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Earns Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating from National Bank Financial

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Next Hydrogen Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

NXH stock opened at C$5.17 on Friday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.52 and a 12 month high of C$10.25.

