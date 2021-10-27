Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) received a C$7.00 price objective from equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

NXH stock opened at C$5.17 on Monday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.52 and a 52-week high of C$10.25.

