Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,404,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,413,013 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $131,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,698,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 332,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

