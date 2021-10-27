NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,647 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $162.32. The company had a trading volume of 173,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,871. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $256.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

