Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several brokerages have commented on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Nikola alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nikola by 117.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 290,984 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 333.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth about $3,673,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $5,987,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 44.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.