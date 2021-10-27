NiSource Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

NiSource has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

