NiSource (NI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.320-$1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.32-1.36 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NI opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

