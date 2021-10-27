Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $6.78 billion. Nokia posted sales of $6.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $26.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Nokia by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

